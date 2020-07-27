Bombs and Ammo Found Near Where Man Was Shot at ‘Mostly Peaceful’ Portland Riot

Portland police are investigating a shooting at what Democrats constantly tell us are “peaceful” riots by people that New York Congressman Jerry Nadler insist are mythical creatures like unicorns. The mythical creatures also stored a cache of Molotov cocktails and ammo at a park across the street from the federal courthouse that antifa and Black Lives Matter peaceful rioters have been assaulting for more than 60 days straight.

Portland police say the shooting and the cache “appear to be unrelated.” Two people arrested earlier were released, as many Portland Professional Protesters™ usually are.

Ammunition and destructive devices recovered at Lownsdale Square Park (Photo) https://t.co/k4ZmvTzlh6 pic.twitter.com/xHaLZM8uWi — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 27, 2020

This incident involved a disturbance in Lownsdale Square Park that resulted in one person being shot. That person went to the hospital by private vehicle and received treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Portland Police Bureau detectives are investigating this incident, however, there have been no arrests. The two people taken into custody have been released. Detectives are still seeking information regarding this case. This is an ongoing investigation.

Ammunition and destructive devices recovered by Portland Police in the area of this incident at around the same time appear to be unrelated. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --