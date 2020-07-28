RIGGED: Twitter Censors Videos of Doctors’ Capitol Hill Coronavirus Press Conference, Locks Breitbart Account

Twitter deleted Breitbart News’ Periscope livestream of a Washington D.C. press conference held on Monday by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots.

Breitbart News reported that the Masters of the Universe quickly censored a live stream published by Breitbart News of a press conference held in Washington D.C. by the group America’s Frontline Doctors and organized and sponsored by the Tea Party Patriots. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) was featured at the event and doctors at the event shared their views on the coronavirus pandemic and the medical community’s treatment of the virus.

Liz Kelley, a spokeswoman for Twitter, told The Washington Post: “Tweets with the video are in violation of our covid-19 misinformation policy.” Twitter also removed multiple posts from President Donald Trump’s account sharing the video and statements from the doctors at the press conference.

Shortly after removing posts by President Trump, Twitter suspended the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., for sharing video footage from the event. READ MORE:

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --