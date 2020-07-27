Top Democrat Jerry Nadler: Violent Antifa Riots In Portland Are ‘A Myth’ (VIDEO)

I witnessed Antifa throw a Molotov cocktail on DHS agents tonight in Portland Is this the “myth” you’re referring to? pic.twitter.com/zWuYbMdCIw — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 27, 2020

Democrat House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler claimed without evidence on Sunday that the violent Antifa riots in Portland were “a myth.”

Nadler’s remarks directly contradict video evidence that is widely available on social media and contradict what the Department of Homeland (DHS) says is happening in Portland.

“The violent situation Portland has witnessed for the past eight weeks continues with violent anarchists rioting on the streets as federal law enforcement officers work diligently and honorably to enforce federal law, defend federal property, and protect the lives of their fellow officers,” DHS said in a statement on Sunday. “As federal officers left the courthouse to respond to attacks on the fence, just like on previous nights they were met by rioters with hard projectiles, mortar style fireworks and lasers that can cause permanent blindness. Over the previous 24 hours, such assaults have resulted in at least 14 federal officers injured.” – READ MORE

