Enraged Woman Maces Couple Picnicking Who Weren’t Wearing Masks

On Thursday, a woman enraged by a young couple enjoying a picnic in a dog park in San Diego while not wearing masks reportedly maced the couple.

Ash O’Brien, her husband Jarrett Kelley and their three-month-old puppy were enjoying the sun in Rhodes Dog Park when a woman in a black face mask targeted the couple with pepper spray, prompting Kelley, who was temporarily blinded, to attempt to grab the canister from the irate woman, who was accompanied by her dog.

One female witness admonished the woman, “’What are you doing? You just maced him! You just maced them and their food because you disagree.”

O’Brien stated on Facebook that the woman had started her rage-filled actions by calling her and her husband “idiots’ and flipping O’Brien off. O’Brien added, “We were not wearing masks because we were eating. You can’t wear a mask and eat at the same time. … Then she started saying more stuff and I told her to leave the park and stop harassing us. She then came right up to our table wear (sic) we were eating, pointed the mace at me first and got a little on me, and then my husband stepped in and took the entire can.” – READ MORE

