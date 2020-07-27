Lady Pimp Ghislaine Maxwell fights to keep ‘nude photos and sexualised videos’ secret from jury

Ghislaine Maxwell is trying to prevent nude photographs and “sexualised video” evidence from being unsealed ahead of her trial, according to a new court appeal.

Ms Maxwell’s attorneys details the “highly confidential” material in a proposed protective order filed at a Manhattan court on Monday, arguing it should be kept out of public view.

“The highly confidential information contains nude, partially-nude, or otherwise sexualised images, videos, or other depictions of individuals,” which Ms Maxwell does not wish to be “disseminated, transmitted, or otherwise copies,” it reads.

The British socialite, 58, is being held in Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, without bail while awaiting trial for grooming underage girls for associate Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse.

She has pleaded not guilty to all six charges on the indictment. It is thought the sensitive material relates to Ms Maxwell, but it is not known who else might feature.

When the FBI raided Epstein’s Manhattan mansion last year investigators found a stash of nude photographs of underage girls.

