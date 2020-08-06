LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 8.6.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Joe Biden Snaps at Black Reporter over Cognitive Test Question: ‘Are You a Junkie?’ – Joe Biden bristled at a question about whether or not he has taken a cognitive test, asking an interviewer Tuesday morning whether he would pass a drug test and stumbling over his words several times in the course of one minute.

During an event with the National Association of Black Journalists, CBS News’ Errol Barnett asked if Biden has taken a test that would assess his mental fitness, and Biden snapped, “No, I haven’t taken a test! Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon, man!” – READ MORE

Democrats Up Stimulus Demand To $3.4 Trillion In Odd Negotiating Tactic – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just revealed that Congressional Democrats not only won’t budge on their $3 trillion stimulus package passed by the House in May – she’s upped the demand to $3.4 trillion in order to ‘settle’ on a deal.

Asked by CNN’s Manu Raju if she still wants a stimulus deal this week, and if she has a price tag she’d be willing to settle on, Pelosi replied “Yeah, $3.4 trillion.” – READ MORE

Protesters sue Seattle, claiming they need ‘expensive’ protective gear to demonstrate safely – A group of protesters has filed a lawsuit against the city of Seattle, claiming the police department’s anti-riot tactics have forced demonstrators to buy prohibitively “expensive” protective gear in order to continue to enjoy their First Amendment rights.

KIRO-TV reported that the suit was filed Monday “on behalf of five protesters who attended the July 25 protest on Capitol Hill that police later declared a riot, seek an order from a judge to stop the city from using controversial tactics on protesters, including blast balls and pepper spray.” – READ MORE

Crime Soars in NYC’s Wealthy Upper East Side as Democrats Move to Defund Police –Crime is soaring in New York City’s Upper East Side, home to many of America’s billionaires, as Democrats, including Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), continue their efforts to defund the police.

New York City’s Upper East Side, overseen by NYPD’s 19th Precinct, has seen a tremendous uptick in criminal activity over the last month. According to the precinct, they have experienced a “significant uptick in robberies” over the course of the last month, representing a 286 percent increase from 2019. – READ MORE

Gretchen Whitmer Blocks GOP Bill That Would Have Kept Coronavirus Patients Out Of Nursing Homes – Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a Republican bill on Friday that would have kept coronavirus patients out of nursing homes and placed them in entirely separate facilities — an effort aimed at protecting those most vulnerable to developing serious complications from the coronavirus, which originated in China.

“The bill was a direct challenge to the Whitmer administration’s current handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has focused on caring for those with the virus in isolated spaces of existing homes,” The Detroit News reported. “About 33% of the state’s deaths linked to the virus have been nursing home residents or employees, according to state data.” – READ MORE

Only 42% Say They Will Get the Coronavirus Vaccine – Only 42 percent of American adults say they will get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

This is a tracking poll of 1,506 American adults taken between July 28 – 30. – READ MORE

US Government And Yale Hold Trials On How Best To “Persuade” Americans To Take COVID-19 Vaccine – The US Federal government in collaboration with Yale University held clinical trials to determine what the best messaging would be to persuade Americans to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it is ready. The news of this study does show an interest in finding the best way to persuade people into an ideal decision for the Federal government, and likely vaccine makers, and it also shows that a mandatory vaccine campaign may still be the plan B down the road, as opposed to plan A.

The official title of the trial is, “Persuasive Messages for COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake: a Randomized Controlled Trial, Part 1.” – READ MORE

Veteran Virologist Slams Mainstream Media’s “Misinformation” About An Effective COVID Treatment – On Friday, July 31, in a column ostensibly dealing with health care “misinformation,” Washington Post media critic Margaret Sullivan opened by lambasting “fringe doctors spouting dangerous falsehoods about hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 wonder cure.”

Actually, it was Sullivan who was spouting dangerous falsehoods about this drug, something the Washington Post and much of the rest of the media have been doing since for months. On May 15, the Post offered a stark warning to any Americans who may have taken hope in a possible therapy for COVID-19. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --