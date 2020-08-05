Crime Soars in NYC’s Wealthy Upper East Side as Democrats Move to Defund Police

Crime is soaring in New York City’s Upper East Side, home to many of America’s billionaires, as Democrats, including Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), continue their efforts to defund the police.

New York City’s Upper East Side, overseen by NYPD’s 19th Precinct, has seen a tremendous uptick in criminal activity over the last month. According to the precinct, they have experienced a “significant uptick in robberies” over the course of the last month, representing a 286 percent increase from 2019.

As of August 3, the precinct reported 14 gunpoint robberies to date. Last year, the area only saw four

The 19th Precinct revealed that three of those robberies — all separate — occurred within a one-hour period, ending with three arrests

Some more statistics: 2020 (to date) gunpoint robberies total: 14 2019 (entire year) gunpoint robberies total: 4 Thats a 250% increase. The public is urged to call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips with any info regarding these crimes or illegal firearms. — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) August 3, 2020

Gunpoint robbery spree on the Upper East Side ends with 3️⃣ arrests. Stellar work by our officers this weekend—responding to THREE separate robberies on the UES over a 1-hour period, tracking down/arresting THREE criminals responsible, & recovering this illegal loaded firearm. pic.twitter.com/x0rKiGZ4lV — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) August 3, 2020

As Fox News noted, “Many of the areas hit during Saturday night’s spree are only a stone’s throw from where the ultra-wealthy are said to live.” That includes billionaire financier Henry Kravis, as well as billionaire hedge fund managers John Paulson and Glenn Dubin. One of the gunpoint robberies occurred a block away from Kravis’s home. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --