Democrats Up Stimulus Demand To $3.4 Trillion In Odd Negotiating Tactic

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just revealed that Congressional Democrats not only won’t budge on their $3 trillion stimulus package passed by the House in May – she’s upped the demand to $3.4 trillion in order to ‘settle’ on a deal.

Asked by CNN’s Manu Raju if she still wants a stimulus deal this week, and if she has a price tag she’d be willing to settle on, Pelosi replied “Yeah, $3.4 trillion.”

“We are just right now identifying the justification for what we’re saying it costs — how the money would be spent,” Pelosi said. “And we’re asking the same for some of the things they are talking about, so that we have a clear understanding. So it’s productive in that regard.“ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 4, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany described Pelosi’s new demand as ‘a mockery’ of the process.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) – who has called the $3 trillion Democratic proposal “another big laundry list” – has flat out rejected the left’s package, and has instead defended the Senate GOP’s $1 trillion stimulus bill. – READ MORE

