Michigan, Nevada Declare ‘Racism’ A ‘Public Health Crisis.’ Another State Expected To Do So Soon.

Michigan and Nevada both declared that “racism” was a “public health crisis” on Wednesday, joining Wisconsin, with Colorado set to soon become the fourth state to do so.

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer created a Black Leadership Advisory Council to “elevate Black voices” and reportedly push state employees to undergo implicit bias training.

“Today, I also signed an executive directive declaring racism as a public health crisis in Michigan,” Whitmer said on Wednesday. “We have a lot of work to do to eradicate the systemic racism that black Americans have faced for generations, and it’s going to take time. But the most important thing we can do during this time is work closely with leaders across the state, in every community, to find the root cause of problems and work to eradicate them.”

In Nevada, Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak signed a proclamation on Wednesday that also declared that racism was a public health crisis. – READ MORE

