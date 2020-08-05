WATCH–Joe Biden Snaps at Black Reporter over Cognitive Test Question: ‘Are You a Junkie?’

Joe Biden bristled at a question about whether or not he has taken a cognitive test, asking an interviewer Tuesday morning whether he would pass a drug test and stumbling over his words several times in the course of one minute.

What do you say to President Trump who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters? — @ErrolBarnett “Well, if he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.” — Former VP @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/qsm7Tb7vCO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 5, 2020

During an event with the National Association of Black Journalists, CBS News’ Errol Barnett asked if Biden has taken a test that would assess his mental fitness, and Biden snapped, “No, I haven’t taken a test! Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon, man!”

Biden then challenged Barnett, “That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?” – READ MORE

