LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 9.4.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Trump Orders Feds To Begin Process To Defund 4 ‘Lawless’ Cities That Have Cut Police Budgets – President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered the federal government to initiate a review that could result in the defunding of four Democrat-controlled cities that have allowed “lawless” behavior to transpire during protests and that have moved to cut police budgets while violent crime has surged.

“My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” Trump says in the memo, according to the New York Post. “To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government’s promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities.” – READ MORE

Cuomo to Trump: ‘He’d Better Have an Army’ To Walk the NY Streets If He Visits –President Donald Trump threatened to pull federal funding from “lawless” cities, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) responded with his most brutal attack yet.

The president signed a memo on Wednesday that states the administration “will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” as IJR reported. Among the places that were threatened are New York, Washington, Seattle, and Portland. – READ MORE

Fundraiser for Jacob Blake Brings In Millions Despite Release Of Criminal Charges Against Him – A GoFundMe account for Jacob Blake, an accused sex criminal who was shot last week during an attempted arrest, has surpassed $2 million in donations as of Monday morning.

According to media reports and clips of available video, Kenosha police shot Blake seven times after he opened his car door and reached inside the vehicle during an attempted arrest. Officers were initially called on scene to respond to a domestic disturbance. – READ MORE

Salon owner decries Pelosi ‘set up’ claim as ‘absolutely false,’ says she’s received death threats – The owner of a San Francisco hair salon visited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week denied what she called the Democrat’s “absolutely false” accusation that she had been the victim of a “setup”.

ESalonSF owner Erica Kious told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday that Pelosi was serviced by an independent stylist who rents chairs in her salon. Kious said she decided to share the now-viral security camera footage when she found the Speaker indoors without a mask in what she called a “hurtful” display of hypocrisy. – READ MORE

Cuomo Delays Release Of Data On New York’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths Until After Election – Last week, Democrats denounced the DoJ Civil Rights Division’s decision to demand more data from New York, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania on policies enacted by each (Democratic) governor that required hospitals and long-term care homes to accept COVID-19 positive patients. Such a bone-headed policy sounds almost horrifying in retrospect – and mainstream media outlets have even admitted that these decisions might stand as the worst policy blunders of the entire pandemic. Even worse than the Trump Administration’s struggle to ramp up testing during the early days of the outbreak (something the Washington Post once showed was primarily caused by bureaucratic incompetence at the CDC).

Fast forward to Tuesday evening, and it appears the governor’s office is stonewalling the DoJ by refusing to turn over some of the information being requested. Remember, the DoJ didn’t launch a full-on investigation – at least, not yet. This is mostly a fact-finding mission to try and determine how these harmful policies, which have been blamed for thousands of COVID-19 deaths, were left in place for so long. Cuomo reportedly didn’t scrap the policy in NY until May. – READ MORE

St. Louis mayor not living at home following protests there, report says – A series of protests outside of the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has forced her and her husband to temporarily relocate to a nearby apartment, which they are paying for out of their own pockets, a report says.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says Krewson, in a text message Wednesday, wrote “we have not lived at home for 2 months” following demonstrations that took place there in June, July and early August. – READ MORE

Oregon State Police Now ‘Federally Deputized,’ Giving US Attorney Power To Prosecute Rioters Even If DA Won’t – Oregon State Police who are now charged with keeping the peace in Portland and its surrounding suburbs have been “cross-deputized” by the federal government, a local news organization revealed Wednesday, meaning that those arrested by Oregon state police officers can be prosecuted by the United States attorney for crimes stemming from the ongoing unrest even if the local prosecutor refuses to.

KGW Portland reports that Oregon State Police were actually deputized earlier this summer, perhaps as part of a deal to draw down a federal police presence in Portland. As part of that agreement, the Department of Homeland Security removed a number of federal agents from “elite” Customs and Border Protection units that had been protecting a federal courthouse from rioters if the Oregon state government agreed to provide ongoing protection for federal properties. – READ MORE

NFL, NFLPA Announce 1-Hour Televised Social Justice Special on NBC – In case you were wondering what the NFL was doing to advance the cause of social justice and equality, the league and the league’s players association are going on television to tell you all about it.

According to an NFL press release via MSN: We will devote the entirety of our one-hour program on NBC next Wednesday, Sept. 9, to providing a platform for our players and allies to discuss the work that we are doing together to advance social justice and equality. Additional details on this program to be announced at a later date. – READ MORE

Washington Post Says Election Will End in Violence Unless Biden Wins Landslide – The far-left Washington Post blackmailed the country Thursday with a threat framed as analysis that says only a landslide victory for Joe Biden can save us from violence.

Because the Post piece is both fake news and irresponsible, I’m not going to compound those sins by linking it here. The Post’s tweet advertising the piece (which I also won’t link) sums up the threat perfectly: “The election will likely spark violence — and a constitutional crisis,” the tweet reads. “In every scenario except a Biden landslide, our simulation ended catastrophically.” – READ MORE

Dem Data Firm Says Apparent Trump Election Landslide Could Turn Into Biden Win Days Later With Mail-In Ballots – A Democratic analytics firm is warning that the results of the presidential election may swing wildly days after election night as an unprecedented number of mail-in and absentee ballots are counted.

Josh Mendelsohn, CEO of Hawkfish, explained his firm’s election night projections in an appearance on “Axios on HBO” in a clip released on Tuesday. Mendelsohn said that a “red mirage” may take place on election night showing an overwhelming victory for President Trump before Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the election days later. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --