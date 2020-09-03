Cuomo Delays Release Of Data On New York’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Deaths Until After Election

Last week, Democrats denounced the DoJ Civil Rights Division’s decision to demand more data from New York, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania on policies enacted by each (Democratic) governor that required hospitals and long-term care homes to accept COVID-19 positive patients. Such a bone-headed policy sounds almost horrifying in retrospect – and mainstream media outlets have even admitted that these decisions might stand as the worst policy blunders of the entire pandemic. Even worse than the Trump Administration’s struggle to ramp up testing during the early days of the outbreak (something the Washington Post once showed was primarily caused by bureaucratic incompetence at the CDC).

Fast forward to Tuesday evening, and it appears the governor’s office is stonewalling the DoJ by refusing to turn over some of the information being requested. Remember, the DoJ didn’t launch a full-on investigation – at least, not yet. This is mostly a fact-finding mission to try and determine how these harmful policies, which have been blamed for thousands of COVID-19 deaths, were left in place for so long. Cuomo reportedly didn’t scrap the policy in NY until May.

Now, the Empire Center for Public Policy is accusing the New York Health Department of stalling on compliance with a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request seeking more information.

Since New York state is comfortably Democratic, bureaucrats can comfortably brush off these types of requests because they know they won’t be held accountable by voters. When pressed for a reason on why the state couldn’t turn over these nursing home death records, it said it needed more time to “find the records”. How much more time? Well, at least until Nov. 5 – two days after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“The state Health Department is offering a new explanation for why it won’t provide the full death toll of coronavirus in nursing homes: it can’t find the records,” according to Bill Hammond, a health analyst for the Empire Center who submitted the legal request, who spoke about the situation in an interview with the New York Post. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --