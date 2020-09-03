St. Louis mayor not living at home following protests there, report says

A series of protests outside of the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has forced her and her husband to temporarily relocate to a nearby apartment, which they are paying for out of their own pockets, a report says.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says Krewson, in a text message Wednesday, wrote “we have not lived at home for 2 months” following demonstrations that took place there in June, July and early August.

“We did it to deescalate the situation, to save police resources, and importantly because our neighbors were being disturbed and threatened,” Krewson told the newspaper.

“I ran for this job — my neighbors did not,” she added.

Krewson isn’t the only mayor to deal with protesters so close to home following the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

In Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler said this week that he is looking for a new place to live as the condo building he currently resides in has become a flashpoint for protests over the past few months. – READ MORE

