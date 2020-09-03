Fundraiser for Jacob Blake Brings In Millions Despite Release Of Criminal Charges Against Him

A GoFundMe account for Jacob Blake, an accused sex criminal who was shot last week during an attempted arrest, has surpassed $2 million in donations as of Monday morning.

According to media reports and clips of available video, Kenosha police shot Blake seven times after he opened his car door and reached inside the vehicle during an attempted arrest. Officers were initially called on scene to respond to a domestic disturbance.

It was later revealed that Blake had a weapon on the floorboard of his vehicle, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

“During the investigation following the initial incident, Mr. Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession,” the department said in a statement, as reported by The Daily Wire. “DCI agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle located no additional weapons.”

Blake has been lionized in the media and the world of professional sports as an alleged victim of his race and unprovoked police brutality, though often left unmentioned are the criminal charges against the 29-year-old.

According to a criminal complaint against Blake, Blakes’s ex-girlfriend claimed he entered her home on May 3 and sexually assaulted her – READ MORE

