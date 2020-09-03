Dem Data Firm Says Apparent Trump Election Landslide Could Turn Into Biden Win Days Later With Mail-In Ballots

A Democratic analytics firm is warning that the results of the presidential election may swing wildly days after election night as an unprecedented number of mail-in and absentee ballots are counted.

Josh Mendelsohn, CEO of Hawkfish, explained his firm’s election night projections in an appearance on “Axios on HBO” in a clip released on Tuesday. Mendelsohn said that a “red mirage” may take place on election night showing an overwhelming victory for President Trump before Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the election days later.

“The reason we talk about a red mirage is in fact because we believe that on election night, we’re going to see Donald Trump in a stronger position than the reality actually is,” Mendelsohn said. “We are sounding an alarm and saying that this is a very real possibility, that the data is going to show on election night an incredible victory for Donald Trump.

“That is likely to be what we see when every legitimate vote is tallied, and we get to that final day which will be Sunday after Election Day, it will, in fact, show that what happened on election night was exactly that, a mirage,” he continued. “It looked like Donald Trump was in the lead and he fundamentally was not when every ballot gets counted.” – READ MORE

