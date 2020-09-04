Herschel Walker’s son goes off on Black Lives Matter: They’re ‘the KKK in blackface’ and ‘a terrorist organization’ (VIDEO)

Christian Walker, the gay son of football legend Herschel Walker, unloaded on Black Lives Matter protesters and rioters in an in-your-face video posted to social media on Monday, calling them “domestic terrorists.”

“Anybody who honestly cares about black people could not support Black Lives Matter — it’s a terrorist organization, and personally I think it’s the KKK in blackface,” Walker said in the opening of the video posted on the Log Cabin Republicans’ Twitter account.

I won’t be backing down to the radical left. They hate our country and it’s time Americans stand up to save it. https://t.co/YcOW1hXztS — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) August 31, 2020

Log Cabin Republicans is the nation’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing the LGBT community.

In the video, Walker, who lives in Los Angeles, recalls being frightened and then enraged after witnessing looting and burning taking place on the streets right outside his home. – READ MORE

