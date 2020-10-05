PAINE IN THE MORNING: 11 things you need to know this Monday – October 5th 2020 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Trump could leave hospital as early as Monday, doctors say – President Trump has “continued to improve” and respond to treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his doctors said Sunday, suggesting he could return to the White House as early as Monday if he continues to make progress.

“If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course,” said Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University, who is consulting the president’s medical treatment. – READ MORE

Nuclear Doomsday Planes Take Flight As Trump Contracts COVID – President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. Around the time the news broke, planespotters on social media reported two Boeing E-6B Mercury planes flying on either side of the US mainland’s coasts.

The Pentagon uses the E-6B as airborne nuclear mission-control, commanding a fleet of the Navy’s Ohio class nuclear-powered submarines, armed with nuclear ballistic missiles, in US waters and or around the world. – READ MORE

Trump and Lee’s Coronavirus Diagnoses Won’t Impact Barrett Hearings – Senate Republicans are keeping to their confirmation timeline for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, even as President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis has upended the 2020 campaign.

Sen. Mike Lee (R., Utah) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R. North Carolina), both key Republican lawmakers, also tested positive for the virus and will isolate for the next 10 days. Though Lee and Tillis sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republicans are proceeding undeterred with plans for an in-person confirmation hearing beginning Monday, Oct. 12, albeit with many precautions. – READ MORE

‘Never Happened’: Cuomo Claims Coronavirus Patients Were Not Sent Back to Nursing Homes – New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D.) said Wednesday that the widely reported readmission of coronavirus patients to nursing homes at the height of the pandemic in the state “never happened.”

Cuomo said that despite a March 25 advisory issued by his administration barring nursing homes from denying admission to patients “solely based on a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19,” readmissions never took place. He claimed that, because the state “never needed” those nursing home beds, readmitting COVID-positive patients “just never happened.” – READ MORE

Gov. Whitmer fumes after Michigan Supreme Court strikes down her coronavirus orders – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) released a defiant statement in response to the state Supreme Court striking down her controversial coronavirus mandates on Friday, reminding Michiganders that her rules are still in place for another three weeks.

In a 4-3 decision, the state’s high court ruled Friday the governor’s unilateral orders were “an unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution,” and therefore “the executive orders issued by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic now lack any basis under Michigan law.” – READ MORE

California Gov Newsom Changes Reopening Rules Again, Adds Racial ‘Equity’ Measures – California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, who is Nancy Pelosi’s nephew, is once again moving the goalposts in order to keep his state shut down, imposing irrelevant criteria to delay recovery. He has become an economic troll. With his state accounting for almost 15% of the national GDP, hobbling his state’s economy, even as counties are already starting to meet the criteria he set for relaxation of restrictions, depresses national output and employment statistics and thereby contributes to defeating President Trump. – READ MORE

Mississippi is first state to lift mask mandate as COVID cases fall – Mississippi became the first state in the union to lift a mask mandate to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as cases fall.

Mississippi’s statewide mask mandate has been in place since Aug. 4. Gov. Tate Reeves Reeves, a Republican, has chosen to extend the mandate several times since then. However, on Wednesday, he said the declining number of confirmed virus cases and hospitalizations are positive developments that call for the lifting of some restrictions. – READ MORE

Department of Labor Acknowledges Unemployment Checks Are Bouncing – US Virgin Island residents earlier this week were reporting to the Consortium that unemployment insurance checks provided to them by the Dept. of Labor were worthless.

One resident, whose check was for over $300, said he realized the check had bounced Tuesday. “People here suffering and you’re telling me they are sending out checks and don’t have any money in the account,” he said. – READ MORE

Medical Journal Calls For Mandatory COVID Vaccine: “Non-Compliance Should Incur A Penalty” – A paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine has called for mandating a coronavirus vaccine, and outlined strategies for how Americans could be FORCED to take it.

The paper warns that an immediate mandate for the vaccine would spark too much resistance and backlash, so the writers suggest that at first it should be voluntary. – READ MORE

The Absurdity Of COVID “Cases” – Today’s headlines announced Donald and Melania Trump “tested positive” for covid-19. Another claims nineteen thousand Amazon workers “got” covid-19 on the job. Both of these pseudostories are sure to ignite another absurd media frenzy.

As always, the story keeps changing: Remember ventilators, flatten the curve, the next two weeks are crucial, etc.? Remember Nancy Pelosi in Chinatown back in February, urging everyone to visit? Remember Fauci dismissing masks as useless? Why should we believe anything the political/media complex tells us now? – READ MORE

