Trump and Lee’s Coronavirus Diagnoses Won’t Impact Barrett Hearings

Senate Republicans are keeping to their confirmation timeline for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, even as President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis has upended the 2020 campaign.

Sen. Mike Lee (R., Utah) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R. North Carolina), both key Republican lawmakers, also tested positive for the virus and will isolate for the next 10 days. Though Lee and Tillis sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republicans are proceeding undeterred with plans for an in-person confirmation hearing beginning Monday, Oct. 12, albeit with many precautions.

“Committee staff are working in concert with the Architect of the Capitol, Office of the Attending Physician, the Senate Sergeant at Arms, and the Rules Committee to ensure the nomination hearing for Judge Barrett is conducted safely and in accordance with public health recommendations—as we have done for all recent hearings,” a Republican committee aide told the Washington Free Beacon.

Those precautions include hand-sanitizing and PPE stations, strict limits on attendance, and appropriate social distancing. The committee anticipates moving to a larger space to ensure appropriate spacing between attendees. Members of the committee will have the option of participating remotely, the aide added. – READ MORE

