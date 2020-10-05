Officer In Grand Jury Testimony: Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Initially Said Taylor Shot At Officers

According to released grand jury testimony, it was Breonna Taylor who shot at police officers during a March 13 raid on her apartment, boyfriend Kenneth Walker allegedly told police before changing his story.

Former Officer Brett Hankison told investigators during an interview heard by the grand jury that Walker “had told him ‘she was the one who shot at us,’” the Daily Mail reported Friday. “Walker later said that he was the one who opened fire.”

As noted by the outlet, “One of Taylor’s neighbors also told investigators that police had told her that ‘some drug-dealing girl shot an officer.’”

Kentucky’s Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron agreed earlier this week to release recordings from the grand jury proceedings in the Taylor case after a former juror complained that “certain questions were left unanswered” and suggested that information presented to the grand jury was different from what Cameron presented to the public, reported The Daily Wire.

The released audio also reportedly indicated that officers said they knocked and announced themselves for up to one-to-two minutes before breaking down the door of the apartment. – READ MORE

