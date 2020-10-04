Gov. Whitmer fumes after Michigan Supreme Court strikes down her coronavirus orders

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) released a defiant statement in response to the state Supreme Court striking down her controversial coronavirus mandates on Friday, reminding Michiganders that her rules are still in place for another three weeks.

In a 4-3 decision, the state’s high court ruled Friday the governor’s unilateral orders were “an unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution,” and therefore “the executive orders issued by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic now lack any basis under Michigan law.”

According to the Washington Examiner, the court gave a long list of businesses that were forced to be shuttered under Whitmer’s mandates, including:

Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, clubs, hookah bars, cigar bars, vaping lounges, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, schools, churches, theaters, cinemas, libraries, museums, gymnasiums, fitness centers, public swimming pools, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, casinos, and racetracks.

In response, Whitmer — who has been battling it out with the Republican-led Michigan Legislature ever since she put her rules in place without their backing — accused the justices who ruled in the majority of playing politics. She also reminded her constituents that her regulations are still the law of the land for the time being. – READ MORE

