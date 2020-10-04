Autonomous Indoor Serving Robots Set To Invade Restaurants Near You

Before readers know it, restaurants of the future will have their entire front-end automated, nevertheless, the backend where the food is prepped will be operated by robot chefs.

For years we’ve spoken about the automation wave that is set to sweep across the food industry, but it wasn’t until the virus pandemic when demand for automation, producing a contactless environment between patron and employee, absolutely erupted.

Two companies making robots for restaurants are Bear Robotics, a robotics and artificial intelligence company, and SoftBank Robotics Group, a robotics manufacture. They have jointly designed a new robot named Servi that will be sold to foodservice and hospitality companies.

Both companies expect “skyrocketing demand for these autonomous indoor robots in restaurants and other dining venues,” stated a Bear Robotics and SoftBank Robotics Group press release. – READ MORE

