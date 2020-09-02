LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Wednesday 9.2.20

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Leading Democrats Promoting ‘Uprisings,’ ‘Unrest,’ Harassment – As cities across the nation fall to destructive and violent left-wing riots, a video compilation has gone viral showcasing leading Democrats, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, promoting “uprisings,” “unrest in the streets,” harassment, and violence.

House Speaker Pelosi is featured at both the beginning and end of the video compilation, referring to Republicans and the White House as “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state” and boosting “uprisings all over the country.” – READ MORE

More than 36 street gangs in Chicago reportedly vow to shoot on sight any cop who has a weapon drawn in public – The FBI has reportedly told Chicago-area law enforcement to be on the lookout for dangerous gang members just looking for a reason to kill cops.

According to a Monday night report from WLS-TV, approximately 36 street gangs have vowed to “shoot on-sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public.” – READ MORE

Rioters Loot Stores, Set Fires at Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Condo – Rioters marched on the home of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler overnight Monday into Tuesday, looting nearby stores and setting furniture on fire in the street. At one point, they reportedly set fires inside the condominium building itself.

The Oregonian reported: More than 200 people on Monday night marched to the Pearl District condominium tower where Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler lives to demand his resignation. – READ MORE

Kamala Harris Helped Bail Out Two Murder Suspects And Twice-Convicted Sex Offender – Three months ago, Kamala Harris asked her 3.7 million Twitter followers (now 5.4 million) to contribute to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, whose mission is to ‘help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.’

Yet, as Fox 9 News in Minneapolis notes, the MFF has bailed out violent criminals who were rioting in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a black man who had a ‘fatal level‘ of fentanyl in his system when he died in police custody, after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes during a stop. – READ MORE

Report: CA District Attorney Issues Guidance To Police: Consider Needs Of Looters Before Charging Them – A California district attorney allegedly issued guidance to law enforcement in her county that required them to consider if looters needed their loot before the police charged them with a crime.

Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton’s guidance reportedly also included consideration of whether “the target business open or closed” at the time of the looting and “what was the manner and means” by which the looter gained entry to the target business. – READ MORE

NBA Playoff Ratings Crash by 23%, Lowest Watched in 5 Years – Despite near-daily efforts to show America how woke they are, or, because of it, the NBA’s playoff ratings are still tanking.

“Weekday afternoon games have certainly hurt, but the first weekend of the NBA Playoffs was no ratings bonanza either,” Sports Media Watch reported. – READ MORE

Andrew Cuomo’s Mafia Tactics Continue: Golf Club Loses Liquor License After Suing New York State – Another New York business is accusing Governor Andrew Cuomo of suspending their liquor license without justification.

The Timberlodge at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Akron, New York has a capacity of up to 300 people in the warmer months, and has operated as a restaurant in accordance with state social distancing guidelines. Owners Lucas James and Clinton Holcomb had been told by the state that the 50 percent capacity rule for the Timberlodge, when used as a restaurant, would also apply when it would be used as a banquet hall for weddings and receptions. – READ MORE

New Jersey Is Becoming The Most Hated State As Households Flee In Record Numbers –A new tax on millionaires, a 22.5% gas tax hike (bringing the total increase to 250% in 4 years), and now a tax on high frequency trades: it is becoming obvious to most – except perhaps the state’s democratic leadership – that New Jersey is now actively trying to drive out its tax-paying population and top businesses with a series of draconian measures to balance its deeply underwater budget, instead of slashing spending. The state-imposed limitations on commerce, mobility and socialization due to the covid pandemic have also not helped. And in case it is still unclear, the trend of New Jersey’s ultra wealthy residents fleeing for more hospitable tax domiciles which started with David Tepper years ago, is now spreading to members of the middle class.

According to the latest data from United Van Lines and compiled by Bloomberg, people have been flooding into Vermont, Idaho, Oregon and South Carolina, eager to flee such financially-challenged, high-tax, protest-swept, Democrat-controlled states as Connecticut, Illinois and New York. But no other state has seen a greater exodus than New Jersey, where out of every 10 moves, 7 have been households leaving the state, or nearly three times as many moved out than moved in. – READ MORE

‘Empty Highways’ – About 61 Million Americans Have Stopped Commuting In Post-Covid World – A new survey from ValuePenguin.com, commissioned by LendingTree, found 61 million Americans have stopped commuting to work due to the virus-induced recession. The reduction of motor vehicles on highways will result in deep economic scarring across the entire economy. – READ MORE

The Lockdown Has Gone From a Mistake to a Crime – Four months ago, I wrote a column titled “The Worldwide Lockdown May Be the Greatest Mistake in History.” I explained that “‘mistake’ and ‘evil’ are not synonyms. The lockdown is a mistake; the Holocaust, slavery, communism, fascism, etc., were evils. Massive mistakes are made by arrogant fools; massive evils are committed by evil people.”

Regarding the economic catastrophe in America and around the world — especially among the world’s poor who are dependent upon America and other first-world countries for their income through exports and tourism — I wrote, “It is panic and hysteria, not the coronavirus, that created this catastrophe.” – READ MORE

