Andrew Cuomo’s Mafia Tactics Continue: Golf Club Loses Liquor License After Suing New York State

Another New York business is accusing Governor Andrew Cuomo of suspending their liquor license without justification.

The Timberlodge at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Akron, New York has a capacity of up to 300 people in the warmer months, and has operated as a restaurant in accordance with state social distancing guidelines. Owners Lucas James and Clinton Holcomb had been told by the state that the 50 percent capacity rule for the Timberlodge, when used as a restaurant, would also apply when it would be used as a banquet hall for weddings and receptions.

In an email provided to PJ Media dated Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the Erie County Department of Health indicated that guidance from Albany was that “banquet facilities can operate under the restaurant guidelines,” of operating at 50 percent capacity “regardless if they produce food on the site.”

“They can have weddings as long as they adhere to the all of the social distancing guidelines,” the email continued. “The facilities can have more than 50 people as long as the remain at less than 50% of their space capacity and meet social distancing requirements for tables, chairs, etc.”

But, soon after receiving this guidance, the state told them that they had to limit receptions to 50 people in order to comply with Cuomo’s mandate—which treated religious ceremonies differently from public gatherings at restaurants or graduations, or even BLM protests. Suddenly, couples planning to have their weddings at the Timberlodge would have to cut their guest lists down significantly. – READ MORE

