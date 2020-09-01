More than 36 street gangs in Chicago reportedly vow to shoot on sight any cop who has a weapon drawn in public

The FBI has reportedly told Chicago-area law enforcement to be on the lookout for dangerous gang members just looking for a reason to kill cops.

According to a Monday night report from WLS-TV, approximately 36 street gangs have vowed to “shoot on-sight any cop that has a weapon drawn on any subject in public.”

The report, obtained by WLS, is titled “Pact Made by People Nation Gang Factions to ‘Shoot On-Site’ Any Police Officer with a Weapon Drawn.”

The report allegedly originated from Chicago FBI officials on Aug. 26 and states that “members of these gang factions have been actively searching for, and filming, police officers in performance of their official duties.”

The purpose of such surveillance is purportedly to “catch on film an officer drawing his/her weapon on any subject and the subsequent ‘shoot on-site’ of said officer, in order to garner national media attention.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --