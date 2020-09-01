WATCH: Viral Video Shows Leading Democrats Promoting ‘Uprisings,’ ‘Unrest,’ Harassment

As cities across the nation fall to destructive and violent left-wing riots, a video compilation has gone viral showcasing leading Democrats, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, promoting “uprisings,” “unrest in the streets,” harassment, and violence.

The most important video of 2020

pic.twitter.com/3nMNlxl5Q8 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 31, 2020

House Speaker Pelosi is featured at both the beginning and end of the video compilation, referring to Republicans and the White House as “domestic enemies” and “enemies of the state” and boosting “uprisings all over the country.”

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the speaker said last Monday, as highlighted by The Daily Wire. “And sadly the domestic enemies to our voting system and our, honoring our Constitution are right 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States.” – READ MORE

