Kamala Harris Helped Bail Out Two Murder Suspects And Twice-Convicted Sex Offender

Three months ago, Kamala Harris asked her 3.7 million Twitter followers (now 5.4 million) to contribute to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, whose mission is to ‘help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.’

Yet, as Fox 9 News in Minneapolis notes, the MFF has bailed out violent criminals who were rioting in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a black man who had a ‘fatal level‘ of fentanyl in his system when he died in police custody, after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes during a stop.

Fox 9 reports (via The Federalist): Among those bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) is a suspect who shot at police, a woman accused of killing a friend, and a twice convicted sex offender, according to court records reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators.

According to attempted murder charges, Jaleel Stallings shot at members of a SWAT Team during the riots in May. Police recovered a modified pistol that looks like an AK-47. MFF paid $75,000 in cash to get Stallings out of jail.

Darnika Floyd is charged with second degree murder, for stabbing a friend to death. MFF paid $100,000 cash for her release.

Christopher Boswell, a twice convicted rapist, is currently charged with kidnapping, assault, and sexual assault in two separate cases. MFF paid $350,00 in cash for his release. – READ MORE

