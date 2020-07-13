LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 7.13.20

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Phoenix Mayor Lied About Morgues Bringing In ‘Refrigerator Trucks’ To Store Overflow COVID Bodies – As the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maricopa County climbed to new highs late this week, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego appeared on MSNBC Friday morning for an interview with Chuck Todd and Katy Tur to discuss the situation in the state, which has moved to close bars, and rollback other reopening measures to combat the outbreak.

During the interview, Gallego claimed that the county’s public health agency had just put in an order for refrigerated trucks because they were running out of space in the morgue. – READ MORE

Missouri AG On Warrant Served On St. Louis Couple: Democrat Prosecutor Has History Of ‘Politically Motivated Decisions,’ Has Not Charged Those Who Attacked Prayerful Protesters – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt responded to Friday night’s breaking news that a search warrant was served and at least one gun confiscated from the St. Louis couple who defended their home last month from an angry mob by saying that the Democrat prosecutor who was handling the decision has an alleged track record of making politically motivated decisions.

“I know this is being handled by a local prosecutor, not something you’d be involved with, but what is your take on what we’re seeing tonight?” Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Schmitt. “The local warrant there signed off by a judge and being executed by St. Louis police?” – READ MORE

Obama Granted Clemency to Terrorists and Traitors, But Democrats Are Angry About Roger Stone – Soon after it was announced that President Trump had commuted the prison sentence of Roger Stone, the outrage mob mobilized. Nancy Pelosi went on CNN to suggest that a law should be passed limiting the president’s clemency powers.

Just before leaving office in 2017, Barack Obama commuted the sentence of Bradley Manning (you may also know him as Chelsea), who leaked hundreds of thousands of sensitive government documents to WikiLeaks. A traitor in every sense, in 2013 Manning was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison. But, Bradley Manning became a hero of the political left for declaring himself to be transgender, and Obama made his controversial commutation literally just days before leaving office. Manning maintains hero status amongst the left today. – READ MORE

Trump Admin Tells Minnesota Governor To Get Bent Over Aid Request Following Riots – The Trump administration rejected a $500 million federal aid request from Minnesota after Democrat Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey failed to stop significant damage from being inflicted on the city in response to the death of George Floyd.

“We’re asking our federal partners to step up and help our communities recover,” Walz said in a statement at the start of the month. “We need to come together to ensure Minnesotans who were victims of this destruction have access to critical infrastructure they need so they can go to the grocery store, pick up their medication, and live their lives. Together, we will rebuild.” – READ MORE

NYC Mayor de Blasio says he’s banning all large gatherings to stop coronavirus — except for BLM protests (VIDEO) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday that he’s banning all large public gatherings to stop the spread of coronavirus, except for Black Lives Matter protests.

De Blasio made the curious comments while appearing on CNN with Wolf Blitzer on Thursday. – READ MORE

Fauci on His Decreased Television Time: ‘I Have a Reputation’ of ‘Speaking the Truth’ –Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is revealing why he thinks he has not “been on television” while also pushing back against President Donald Trump’s claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are considered “totally harmless.”

During an interview with The Financial Times, Fauci noted that his refusal to sugar-coat things may be the reason why he no longer appears on television with the White House Coronavirus Task Force. – READ MORE

Left-wing Philly mayor throws out hundreds of citations handed out to Black Lives Matter protesters – Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is throwing out hundreds of citations handed out to protesters over the past month in the wake of the George Floyd killing, PhillyVoice reported.

Philadelphia’s Law Department and Office of Administrative Review previously recommended that the city drop most civil citations handed out during the height of protest activity, the outlet said, adding that while they don’t carry criminal charges, such citations typically come with fines. For Philly protesters, they also came with arrests and time in jail until violations could be processed, PhillyVoice said. – READ MORE

Politico reports Chelsea Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell were such ‘close friends’ they actually vacationed together – (PUBLISHED 07/21/2019) Politico’s report on Maxwell, 57, focuses on how the daughter of the late British publishing mogul Robert Maxwell helped Epstein, the Brooklyn-born son of a New York City parks groundskeeper, gain access to social circles that allowed him to become friendly with two U.S. presidents, billionaire business moguls, America’s media elite and at least one member of the British royal family.

Maxwell has not been criminally charged, but has settled two lawsuits filed by women who say she participated in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking, the New York Times reported last week. She has denied any wrongdoing. – READ MORE

Major Tax Increases Are About To Slam America As Cities & States Want You To Pay For COVID Fallout – The question for mayors and governors will be, ‘how much money can we extract from the people without causing extreme poverty and triggering widespread revolt?’

The answer, of course, is taxes. Primarily property taxes, because that’s the one thing people are still paying while locked down at home and unable to shop. – READ MORE

