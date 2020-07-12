Trump Admin Tells Minnesota Governor To Get Bent Over Aid Request Following Riots

The Trump administration rejected a $500 million federal aid request from Minnesota after Democrat Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey failed to stop significant damage from being inflicted on the city in response to the death of George Floyd.

“We’re asking our federal partners to step up and help our communities recover,” Walz said in a statement at the start of the month. “We need to come together to ensure Minnesotans who were victims of this destruction have access to critical infrastructure they need so they can go to the grocery store, pick up their medication, and live their lives. Together, we will rebuild.”

Estimates provided by the state said that an estimated 1,500 businesses were destroyed by violent rioters who burned down many of the businesses and looted countless stores. The state said that the estimated damage exceeded $500 million.

The Trump administration reportedly did not approve the request after the Democrat mayor and governor failed to stop the damage from happening in the first place. – READ MORE

