NYC Mayor de Blasio says he’s banning all large gatherings to stop coronavirus — except for BLM protests (VIDEO)

Share:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday that he’s banning all large public gatherings to stop the spread of coronavirus, except for Black Lives Matter protests.

De Blasio made the curious comments while appearing on CNN with Wolf Blitzer on Thursday.

“It means things like parades, you know things that here in the city could mean not just thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people,” said de Blasio of his ban. “It’s just not time for that now.”

“What about protests? If people want to march down Fifth Avenue, are they gonna be allowed to do so?” asked Blitzer.

“Look, Wolf, this is always an area of real sensitivity. If you’re just talking about health, we would always say hey folks you know stay home if you can,” responded de Blasio. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.