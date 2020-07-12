NYC Mayor de Blasio says he’s banning all large gatherings to stop coronavirus — except for BLM protests (VIDEO)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday that he’s banning all large public gatherings to stop the spread of coronavirus, except for Black Lives Matter protests.

De Blasio made the curious comments while appearing on CNN with Wolf Blitzer on Thursday.

“It means things like parades, you know things that here in the city could mean not just thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people,” said de Blasio of his ban. “It’s just not time for that now.”

.@NYCMayor tells Wolf Blitzer he’s banning all large gatherings through September, because it’s “just not the time.” Is he banning protests? Nope. “This is a historic moment of change. We have to respect that.” pic.twitter.com/clNzf6XTZw — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 10, 2020

“What about protests? If people want to march down Fifth Avenue, are they gonna be allowed to do so?” asked Blitzer.

“Look, Wolf, this is always an area of real sensitivity. If you’re just talking about health, we would always say hey folks you know stay home if you can,” responded de Blasio. – READ MORE

