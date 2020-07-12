Fauci on His Decreased Television Time: ‘I Have a Reputation’ of ‘Speaking the Truth’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is revealing why he thinks he has not “been on television” while also pushing back against President Donald Trump’s claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are considered “totally harmless.”

During an interview with The Financial Times, Fauci noted that his refusal to sugar-coat things may be the reason why he no longer appears on television with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“I have a reputation, as you probably have figured out, of speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things,” Fauci said. “And that may be one of the reasons why I haven’t been on television very much lately.”

Fauci was also asked about Trump’s 99% claim and he admitted that he is still trying to determine where the president’s source is for that figure.

“I’m trying to figure out where the president got that number,” Fauci said during the interview published on Friday. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --