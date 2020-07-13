BACKFIRE: Customers Buy Goya Foods After Leftists Pledge Boycott Over CEO’s Trump Support

Could Goya Foods be headed toward the Chick-fil-A effect, wherein the more leftists hate it, the more conservatives buy it? That may just well be the case.

Following Goya CEO Robert Unanue’s expressed Trump support and the Left’s subsequent threats to boycott the (Hispanic-owned) company, customers have actually been buying the product as a counter-protest. This has been described as a “buy-cott.”

According to Fox Business, the “buy-cott” began when radio host Mike Opelka encouraged people on Twitter to buy up $10 worth of Goya Food products.

“My brother came up with a terrific idea and I am encouraging all to join me in purchasing $10 worth of Goya Foods products and donating them to your local food bank,” Opelka tweeted. “Let’s push a BUY-cott, not a boycott. Let’s show the #Goyaway people what compassion can do.”

The tweet received over 27,000 likes, prompting many conservative commentators to promote the campaign.

“Go out today and buy your Goya foods,” Fox News host Mark Levin tweeted. – READ MORE

