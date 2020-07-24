LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 7.24.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Ron Paul Exposes Big Holes In The COVID ‘Spike’ Narrative – Motorcycle accidents ruled Covid deaths? In the rush to paint Florida as the epicenter of the “second wave” of the coronavirus outbreak, government officials and their allies in the mainstream media have stooped to ridiculous depths to maximize the death count. A television station this weekend looked into two highly unusual Covid deaths among victims in their 20s, and when they asked about co-morbidities they were told one victim had none, because his Covid death came in the form of a fatal motorcycle accident. – READ MORE

D.C. Mask Mandate Exempts Lawmakers and Government Employees – D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s (D) most recent mask mandate, which orders three-year-olds to cover their faces, exempts lawmakers and government employees while they are “on duty.”

Bowser issued the order Wednesday, mandating everyone over the age of two wear a mask in both indoor and outdoor settings. – READ MORE

Florida’s Hospital Bed Availability over 21% Despite Surge in Cases – Florida reported more than 21 percent in hospital bed availability statewide as of Thursday morning, despite the month-long surge in cases of the Chinese coronavirus, which has ushered the Sunshine State to the forefront of the national conversation.

Florida’s Department of Health added 10,249 confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases, among residents and non-residents, to 389,868. The state has added more than 189,000 cases since July 5. Yet, hospital capacity statewide is remaining relatively steady, despite the dramatic surge in cases. – READ MORE

Need More Reasons Not to Trust Dr. Fauci? Here You Go – Just the News reviewed Fauci’s tenure at the National Institutes of Health, and found that despite a number of successes, there were a number of instances “in which congressional, government ethics and internal watchdogs found safety or ethics lapses on his watch.” – READ MORE

Florida Residents Frustrated by Mismatched Coronavirus Test Results – As another wave of coronavirus spreads through Florida, flaws in the queue system for coronavirus testing are resulting in errors.

“I got a call asking for me, and they told me that I had tested positive. I was like, ‘Positive for what?” Then, the lady said for COVID, and I said, ‘That’s impossible. I never got tested, Ma’am,’” resident Mindy Clark told local ABC affiliate WWSB. She is not alone. Coronavirus tests can take as long as a week to deliver results, and even one person leaving the queue can ruin an entire day’s records. – READ MORE

Groundbreaking study shows students rarely spread COVID, makes case for students returning to school – With August quickly approaching, many school districts across the country have already mandated online learning for students over fears that congregating students would further spread coronavirus.

But according to a recent study in Germany — completed by the Medical Faculty of the TU Dresden and University Hospital Carl Gustav Caru — transmission of COVID-19 among younger people is rare. – READ MORE

Dr. Scott Barbour: People Have Permanent Damage Due to Delayed Care – Dr. Scott Barbour, an Atlanta-based orthopedic surgeon, noted that some Americans with health problems who avoided seeking medical care due to fears of COVID-19 are now stricken with permanent damage as a result of delayed treatment. He shared his comments on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Some Americans have had heart attacks and strokes due to avoidance or delays in receiving medical care, Barbour said. – READ MORE

St. Louis Prosecutor’s Office Busted Altering Evidence; Reassembled Non-Operable McCloskey Pistol To Classify As Lethal – The pistol Patricia McCloskey waved at protesters who broke down a gate to trespass on their private street was a non-operable ‘prop’ used during a lawsuit they were involved in, so a member of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s staff ordered the crime lab to disassemble and reassemble the gun – allowing them to classify it as “capable of lethal use” in charging documents filed Monday, according to KSDK5.

In Missouri, police and prosecutors must prove that a weapon is "readily" capable of lethal use when it is used in the type of crime with which the McCloskeys have been charged. – READ MORE Judge Orders Release of Epstein Flight Logs in Ghislaine Maxwell Lawsuit – A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday approved the unsealing of documents from a civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell — the alleged madam of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — as the British socialite faces charges for enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activities. Reuters reports: Over Maxwell's objections, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan said the presumption the public has a right to access large portions of the more than 80 documents at issue outweighed Maxwell's arguments for keeping them under wraps, including that they could prove embarrassing. […] – READ MORE