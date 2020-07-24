Dr. Scott Barbour: People Have Permanent Damage Due to Delayed Care

Dr. Scott Barbour, an Atlanta-based orthopedic surgeon, noted that some Americans with health problems who avoided seeking medical care due to fears of COVID-19 are now stricken with permanent damage as a result of delayed treatment. He shared his comments on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Some Americans have had heart attacks and strokes due to avoidance or delays in receiving medical care, Barbour said.

“There are people that are suffering from long-term negative effects of other medical problems because they’re afraid to go to the hospital,” Barbour remarked, “, in fact, strokes heart attacks. In my own business, I’ve had one ankle fracture dislocation. going to have a destroyed ankle forever because they didn’t come to the hospital.”

Barbour continued, “I have another patient a dislocated finger that waited ’til it was impossible to relocate the finger, and so they’re going to have long-term consequences. So there are real negative effects by not opening, and I know that there’s a way to open safely. I’ve been doing it for the last seven months and I’m not the only one, so let’s talk about it and let’s figure out a way to get ourselves back to normal.” – READ MORE

