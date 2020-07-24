D.C. Mask Mandate Exempts Lawmakers and Government Employees

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s (D) most recent mask mandate, which orders three-year-olds to cover their faces, exempts lawmakers and government employees while they are “on duty.”

Bowser issued the order Wednesday, mandating everyone over the age of two wear a mask in both indoor and outdoor settings.

“Under the new Mayor’s Order on masks, people must wear a mask when they leave their homes if they are likely to come into contact with another person for more than a fleeting moment,” the mayor’s office states.

While masking mandates across the nation, and in D.C., typically contain several exceptions — exempting the disabled, those who are actively eating, drinking, and people who are “vigorously” exercising — a closer look at Bowser’s executive action shows that the order does not apply to lawmakers, judges, or government employees while they are “on duty.”

“The enforcement provisions of this Order shall not be applied to persons in the judicial or legislative branches of the District government while those persons are on duty; and shall not apply to any employees of the federal government while they are on duty,” the order states. – READ MORE

