Groundbreaking study shows students rarely spread COVID, makes case for students returning to school

With August quickly approaching, many school districts across the country have already mandated online learning for students over fears that congregating students would further spread coronavirus.

But according to a recent study in Germany — completed by the Medical Faculty of the TU Dresden and University Hospital Carl Gustav Caru — transmission of COVID-19 among younger people is rare.

From CNBC: The results showed that out of 2,045 blood samples collected from students and teachers from across 13 secondary schools in only 12 samples were found to contain antibodies against Covid-19.

Tests were carried out in several schools where there had been known outbreaks of the virus, and 24 of the participants had at least one confirmed coronavirus case in their household. Nonetheless, only one of those 24 participants was found to have antibodies, the study noted.

In fact, the study found that schools do not become virus hotspots once they reopen. According to the study, “the dynamics of virus spreading have been overestimated,” CNBC reported. – READ MORE

