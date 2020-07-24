WATCH: Feds tackle rioters, hit them with batons, force them to run away from battered Portland courthouse they were trying to break into

After rioters in Portland, Oregon, tried yet again to break into the boarded-up and battered federal courthouse that’s been a target for well over a month, federal officers aggressively cleared out the leftists from in front of the building.

The video shows one officer tackling two rioters at once from behind while others around them scatter — and then that same officer shoves to the sidewalk one of the rioters he’d just brought down and then takes a swing at another leftist, who wisely runs off. The officer then moves to the left down the sidewalk and shoves another rioter away.

Federal officers tackle, hit with batons, tear gas, and use impact munitions on protestors pic.twitter.com/7uDSSqfeST — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

The video pans backward showing other officers moving in and one them firing at rioters multiple rounds of what presumably are pepper balls, rubber bullets, or some other form of non-lethal munitions.

Soon officers cross the street, further pushing back the rioters as one officer whacks a rioter with a baton while another violently shoves a rioter to the sidewalk and against a pole. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --