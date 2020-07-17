LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 7.17.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Induced Adverse Reactions In “More Than Half” Of Trial Participants – A highly anticipated clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine managed in part by the American drug company Moderna has resulted in some adverse effects in more than half of the trial’s participants, with one test group reporting “severe” symptoms.

The trial, which is also being sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, administered the vaccine “as a 0.5-ml injection in the deltoid muscle” in two shots spaced about one month apart. Two separate groups received 25-microgram and 100-microgram doses, respectively. A third group with a 250-microgram dose was subsequently added. – READ MORE

Purported Internal Screenshots Reveal Twitter Has a ‘Search Blacklist’ and ‘Trends Blacklist’ – Twitter has “search blacklist” and “trends blacklist” tags on accounts, according to a purported image of an internal tool used by employees to moderate users, released via the blockbuster hack of prominent individuals yesterday.

Hackers gained access to a Twitter employee’s account yesterday, reportedly bribing the employee $2,000 for his account according to a report by Vice. The employee account was then used to gain posting access to the accounts of a number of prominent individuals, including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Elon Musk, Kanye West, and others. The accounts were then used to push a Bitcoin scam on their followers. – READ MORE

Defiance grows as Georgia governor blocks local mask rules – Mayors in Atlanta and other Georgia cities deepened their defiance of Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday, saying they want their requirements for people to wear masks in public to remain in place, even after the Republican governor explicitly forbade cities and counties from mandating face coverings.

Officials in at least 15 Georgia cities and counties, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, had ordered masks during the coronavirus pandemic, and many are venting outrage at Kemp swatting down their efforts. – READ MORE

North Carolina City Council Votes in Favor of Reparations for Black Residents – North Carolina’s Asheville City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to pass a repentant measure that formally apologizes to black residents and moves to issue reparations in the form of investments in certain areas of the community through the creation of the Community Reparations Commission.

The resolution, which passed 7-0, does not include cash payments made directly to black residents but does call on the city to form the Community Reparations Commission, which would hear from community leaders and groups who would, in turn, make recommendations on where funds should be directed. – READ MORE

NYC students who can’t go to schools due to COVID-19 closures can go to day care at taxpayer-funded ‘community centers’ – New York City schools will only be partially opened in the fall, with many students participating in a hybrid learning program in which they’re only in school two or three days out of the week, and learning remotely on other days.

To compensate for this and ease the burden on parents, Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to create a publicly funded child care program for students of all ages where they can have a place to go and learn during the day, when the city is preventing them from going to school. – READ MORE

Berkeley, Calif., moves to stop police from conducting traffic stops, use civilian city workers instead – Berkeley, Calif., moved forward with a proposal Wednesday to eliminate police from conducting traffic stops and instead send unarmed civilian city workers.

The proposal is part of a broad overhaul of law enforcement – the City Council has set a goal of cutting the police budget by 50 percent. – READ MORE

Coin Shortage Strikes Walmart, Customers Required To Pay With Card At Self-Checkout – A nationwide coin shortage is hitting major retailers across the US. Walmart is the latest retailer, and the largest, to announce, customers must use credit and debit cards when making purchases.

“Like most retailers, we’re experiencing the affects of the nationwide coin shortage,” Walmart spokesperson Avani Dudhia told FOX 8. “We’re asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash.” – READ MORE

New Poll Signals There Might Be ‘Secret Trump’ Backers In Swing States That Could Tilt Election – Is there really a silent majority out there?

Pollsters were in near unanimous agreement that Hillary Clinton would trounce Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

But a new poll by Monmouth University finds that something else might be in play: Secret Trump voters. – READ MORE