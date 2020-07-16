NYC students who can’t go to schools due to COVID-19 closures can go to day care at taxpayer-funded ‘community centers’

New York City schools will only be partially opened in the fall, with many students participating in a hybrid learning program in which they’re only in school two or three days out of the week, and learning remotely on other days.

To compensate for this and ease the burden on parents, Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to create a publicly funded child care program for students of all ages where they can have a place to go and learn during the day, when the city is preventing them from going to school.

Ummm, and we can’t have school why exactly? https://t.co/Xo0Q70ELef — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 16, 2020

This day care program will have students meeting at community centers, libraries and cultural organizations, as well as other available spaces. The program will provide a “learning lab” environment that is tailored to kids’ specific ages. There will be tutoring and field trips. – READ MORE

