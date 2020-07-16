North Carolina City Council Votes in Favor of Reparations for Black Residents

North Carolina’s Asheville City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to pass a repentant measure that formally apologizes to black residents and moves to issue reparations in the form of investments in certain areas of the community through the creation of the Community Reparations Commission.

The resolution, which passed 7-0, does not include cash payments made directly to black residents but does call on the city to form the Community Reparations Commission, which would hear from community leaders and groups who would, in turn, make recommendations on where funds should be directed.

“Hundreds of years of black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today,” Keith Young, a black member of the council, said.

“It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature,” he added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --