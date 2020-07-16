New Poll Signals There Might Be ‘Secret Trump’ Backers In Swing States That Could Tilt Election

Is there really a silent majority out there?

Pollsters were in near unanimous agreement that Hillary Clinton would trounce Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

But a new poll by Monmouth University finds that something else might be in play: Secret Trump voters.

“The media consistently reports that Biden is in the lead, but voters remember what happened in 2016. The specter of a secret Trump vote looms large in 2020,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Said Monmouth: Most registered voters (54%) say they were surprised in 2016 when Trump ended up winning Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. They are evenly divided on whether they expect Trump (46%) or Biden (45%) to win the commonwealth this time around. One reason for this seems to be that most voters (57%) believe there are a number of so-called secret voters in their communities who support Trump but won’t tell anyone about it. Less than half that number (27%) believe there are secret voters for Biden. The suspicion that a secret Trump vote exists is slightly higher in swing counties (62%) and Clinton counties (61%) than in Trump counties (51%). The belief in a secret Biden vote is somewhat more prevalent in Trump counties (32%) than Clinton counties (23%) and swing counties (23%).

Democrats have won Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin in the presidential election for the last quarter century. But Trump beat Clinton in all three states in 2016 – narrowly, by just a combined total of 77,744 out of more than 13 million votes cast for the two candidates in the three states. – READ MORE

