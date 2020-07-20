Sleep is for privileged white people, popular magazine says — so now activists call for ‘rest reparations’

Teen Vogue published an article last week alleging sleep is indicative of systemic racism.

Now some activists are calling for “rest reparations” in the form of sabbaticals and time off from work and other strenuous activities.

The article, titled, “Black Power Naps is Addressing Systemic Racism in Sleep,” reveals the Black Power Naps initiative, which alleges that African Americans typically have shorter life spans when compared to their white peers.

Black Power Naps — created by writers Navild Acosta and Fannie Sosa — insists that black lives are shorter than white lives because blacks experience “generational fatigue” simply on the grounds that they are African American.

The magazine describes Black Power Naps as an “artistic initiative with components including physical installations, zines, an opera, and more.” – READ MORE

