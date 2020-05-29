LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 5.29.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Protesters Break Into Target, Loot Store In Response To Death Of George Floyd: ‘It’s Chaos Out Here’ (VIDEO) – Protests continued to erupt in Minneapolis and across the nation on Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd, a black male who died after an officer kneeled on his neck during his arrest, a viral video shows.

This is awful out here. No police. Looting continues pic.twitter.com/087TpNWhPV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

All four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, and the FBI and state law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into the 46-year-old’s death. – READ MORE

Fauci changes tune, now says second COVID-19 wave may never happen — and mask-wearing is symbolic – Dr. Anthony Fauci now says that a second wave of COVID-19 may not even happen and that wearing a mask is largely symbolic at this point.

In a Wednesday interview with CNN’s “Newsroom,” Fauci — member of the White House’s coronavirus task force — said that a second COVID-19 wave is not necessarily inevitable. – READ MORE

Italy: 96% of Coronavirus Fatalities Had Other Chronic Illnesses – The overwhelming majority of deaths with coronavirus in Italy have occurred in the presence of two or more serious chronic illnesses, according to a report from the country’s national health authority (ISS).

Italian health authorities announced in a recent report that only 4.1 percent of fatalities testing positive for Wuhan coronavirus happened in the absence of serious comorbidities, while the average age of the deceased was over 80 years. – READ MORE

President Trump Will Sign Executive Order on Social Media Censorship – President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media censorship amid rapidly intensifying political bias from the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters aboard Air Force one that the president will shortly sign the executive order, although no further details were given about what it will consist of. – READ MORE

Cuomo’s Deadly Nursing Home Policy Likely Cost 10,000 Lives So Far – Dr. Betsy McCaughey, Ph.D., a constitutional scholar, bestselling author and healthcare expert, says Governor Andrew Cuomo’s deadly nursing home policy during the coronavirus pandemic likely cost 10,000 lives, double the state’s official numbers. “It’s hard to know what’s worse, the dying or the lying.”

Cuomo has tried to deflect responsibility for the policy, claiming he was merely following Trump’s policy, referring to an administration statement from March 13. “Sorry, Governor, but you’re twisting what the statement said,” McCaughey says. “The administration recommended nursing homes should admit patients even if they were coming from a hospital battling COVID-19, not that patients with COVID-19 themselves should be admitted.” – READ MORE

SHOCK POLL: Most Parents Likely to Homeschool in the Fall, Many Teachers Won’t Return – A new poll released by USA TODAY/Ipsos reveals that six in ten parents said they were likely to homeschool next academic year, with three in ten saying they are very likely. In a separate survey, one in five teachers may not return to schools when they open again in the fall. Two-thirds of teachers asked said that changes brought by the lockdown orders, in response to the CCP coronavirus pandemic, have made it impossible to do their jobs.

The report states: If classrooms reopen this fall, parents by 59%-36% say they would be likely to pursue at-home options, such as an online classes or home schooling. By double digits, men were more likely than women to consider pursuing those alternatives. Those with lower household incomes were more interested than those with higher incomes, and racial minorities were more interested than whites. – READ MORE

Ohio Judge Deems State’s Coronavirus Lockdown Illegal – An Ohio judge deemed the state’s lockdown in response to the Chinese coronavirus illegal, and stated that the state’s top health director “acted in an impermissibly arbitrary, unreasonable, and oppressive manner.”

Lake County Common Pleas Judge Eugene Lucci ruled that Amy Acton, the director of the Ohio Department of Health, is prohibited from punishing nonessential businesses that defy Ohio’s orders to stay closed in response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, Cleveland 19 News reported. – READ MORE

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be more common than suspected – New estimates of the number of asymptomatic people with the coronavirus suggest that “silent” COVID-19 is much more prevalent than once thought, according to two studies published Wednesday.

The first study, published in JAMA Network Open, found that 42 percent of cases from a group of people in Wuhan, China, were asymptomatic. The second study, published in Thorax, found much higher rates of asymptomatic individuals: 81 percent of cases on a cruise to Antarctica. – READ MORE

