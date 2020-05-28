Fauci changes tune, now says second COVID-19 wave may never happen — and mask-wearing is symbolic

Dr. Anthony Fauci now says that a second wave of COVID-19 may not even happen and that wearing a mask is largely symbolic at this point.

In a Wednesday interview with CNN’s “Newsroom,” Fauci — member of the White House’s coronavirus task force — said that a second COVID-19 wave is not necessarily inevitable.

“We often talk about the the possibility of a second wave, or of an outbreak when you’re reopening,” Fauci explained. “We don’t have to accept that as an inevitability.”

“Particularly,” he continued, “when people start thinking about the fall. I want people to really appreciate that, it could happen, but it is not inevitable.”

Fauci admitted that he is beginning to feel more and more optimistic as days go by, and insists that the U.S.’s expanded capability for testing is bolstering the COVID-19 response. – READ MORE

