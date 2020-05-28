Protesters Break Into Target, Loot Store In Response To Death Of George Floyd: ‘It’s Chaos Out Here’ (VIDEO)

Protests continued to erupt in Minneapolis and across the nation on Wednesday in response to the death of George Floyd, a black male who died after an officer kneeled on his neck during his arrest, a viral video shows.

All four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, and the FBI and state law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into the 46-year-old’s death.

This is awful out here. No police. Looting continues pic.twitter.com/087TpNWhPV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Protesters busted into a Target store and looted goods, local reporters said Wednesday, uploading videos of the criminal acts.

“While the protest at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue has been a peaceful and mournful scene, WCCO’s Jeff Wagner witnessed dozens of people looting the Target store near the 3rd Precinct, beginning just before 7 p.m. There are also reports of other neighboring businesses being looted,” reported a CBS affiliate. – READ MORE

