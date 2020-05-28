FBI: Barr & Wray ‘Chickened Out’ on Investigating Pelosi’s $5 MILLION Insider Trading of Amazon Stock Before Lockdown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FBI insiders said the Bureau was interested in probing the more-than-suspicious $5 million in Amazon stock that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband grabbed just before the country was locked down and retailers shuttered due to the alleged coronavirus ‘pandemic.’ (Listen Above)

But William Barr would not give the FBI a green light to proceed. Thomas Paine details the sordid affair on the Thomas Paine Podcast and the details are frustratingly alarming for all law-abiding Americans. Pelosi has profited $2.5 million in weeks since the purchase. That is JUST profit. Why did Barr chicken out? The reasons are startling for any attorney general. Since the podcast aired, Paine said he learned FBI Director Christopher Wray did not press the case with the Justice Department on behalf of agents in the FBI’s public corruption and financial crimes task forces. Listen Above.

