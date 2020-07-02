LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 7.2.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Coronavirus Deaths in U.S. Plunge in Recent Weeks as New Cases Hit Record Levels –Coronavirus-linked deaths across the U.S. have been dropping over the past few weeks, even as the country hit record levels in the number of new confirmed cases in recent days, a Breitbart News analysis of the seven-day average of fatalities revealed.

Most coronavirus databases rely on moving averages of cases and deaths because the numbers fluctuate day-by-day. – READ MORE

New York County Uses Subpoenas as People Resist Contact Tracing – Health officials are investigating a new cluster of eight or more COVID-19 cases in Rockland County tied to a large party earlier this month, but they’re running into trouble with contact tracing because people refuse to cooperate.

The county plans to resort to subpoenas, as it did during its measles outbreak some years ago, to compel people to work with contact tracers as they work to contain a new potential outbreak. It may mark the first time in the tri-state area that such a measure has been taken over COVID contact tracing noncompliance. – READ MORE

DeSantis: Florida ‘not going back’ on coronavirus reopening, despite new case surge –Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that the state will not reimpose sweeping shutdowns amid rising coronavirus infections, saying that going back to lockdowns would cripple the economy without saving lives.

DeSantis drew the line even as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week ordered all bars closed, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey told residents to stay home and declared that the state was “on pause.” Just last week, after the state recorded 25,000 new infections in just five days and 9,000 in one day alone, Florida once again prohibited the on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars; there are no restrictions on occupancy at gyms or stores. – READ MORE

Record-Setting Gun Sales Could Leave Stores Dry – Gun sales once again set a new record for the month of June, but some retailers are reporting that the rush on guns and ammunition has drained their stock nearly dry.

An analysis of background check numbers by industry analyst Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting released on Wednesday indicates that more than 2.3 million guns were sold in the United States during June. That’s an increase of more than 145.3 percent over June 2019. It’s also up from the 1.7 million estimated to have been sold in May, the 1.8 million in April, and just shy of the all-time monthly record of 2.5 million set back in March. – READ MORE

Homeowner Sounds Off: Rioters Threatened To Kill Us, Take Our Home; Rifle Only Thing That Saved Us – Mark McCloskey, the armed homeowner who went viral on Sunday night after he and his wife defended their property from rioters, said during an interview on Monday that the rioters threatened him and his family and that his rifle was the only thing that saved him.

McCloskey, who is a lawyer, noted in an interview with a local news station that the rioters broke down a gate to the community and illegally trespassed on their private property. – READ MORE

Virginia Police Will Now Ask for Race, Gender During Traffic Stops – A new Virginia law requires police officers to ask individuals pulled over during traffic stops for their race, ethnicity, and gender.

The change is part of the Community Policing Act, which took effect Wednesday. Aimed at eliminating “bias-based profiling,” the law requires officers to record the driver’s race, ethnicity, age, and sex while conducting traffic stops. – READ MORE

CNN Pressures Brands to Join Facebook Ad Boycott – CNN is naming and shaming corporate brands that have yet to join the ad boycott against Facebook, spurred by an agitated political left that wants the platform to do more to crack down on constitutionally protected speech — especially that of President Donald Trump.

The anti-Trump broadcaster published an article on its website earlier today titled “These are the big brands that haven’t pulled ads from Facebook yet.” – READ MORE

GOP senators propose replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday –Republican Sens. Ron Johnson and James Lankford on Wednesday introduced an amendment proposing to replace Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a new federal holiday to avoid putting the U.S. “further in debt.”

Johnson, R-Wis., and Lankford, R-Okla., rolled out their proposal as an amendment to bipartisan legislation rolled out by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, last month that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday. – READ MORE

TIME Magazine Says Superheroes Are Like Cops And Should Be Reexamined – On Monday, TIME magazine published an article called, “We’re Re-examining How We Portray Cops Onscreen. Now It’s Time to Talk About Superheroes,” in which the author, a staff writer for the magazine, rips into cops and superheroes simultaneously, stating, “What are superheroes except cops with capes who enact justice with their powers?”

Near the beginning of the piece, the author, Eliana Dockterman, argues that onscreen portrayals of police are too often positive, writing, “Legal procedurals and shoot-em-up action movies have long presented a skewed perception of the justice system in America, in which the police are almost always positioned as the good guys. These ‘good cop’ narratives are rarely balanced out with stories of systemic racism in the criminal justice system. The ‘bad guys’ they pursue are often people of color, their characters undeveloped beyond their criminality.” – READ MORE

