Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested on child sex abuse conspiracy, perjury charges

The FBI on Thursday morning arrested Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time friend and alleged procurer Ghislaine Maxwell on charges of conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse children, as well as perjury about her conduct, court files reveal.

The arrest of the British socialite Maxwell on charged laid out in a six-count indictment comes just days before the first anniversary of the wealthy investor Epstein’s own arrest in the case on child sex traffic charges. Epstein, a 66-year-old convicted sex offender, killed himself in a federal jail in Manhattan last August after being denied bail.

The indictment accuses Maxwell in the mid-1990s of helping him recruit and groom victims under the age of 18, some as young as 14 years old, so that Epstein could sexually abuse them his residences in several states.

“In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims,” the indictment says.

It also says she “repeatedly lied when questioned about her conduct” under oath during a legal deposition in 2016.

NBC News, citing law-enforcement sources, said that Maxwell, who herself was a former girlfriend of Epstein, was arrested in Bedford, New Hampshire, at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. She is scheduled to appear in a federal court sometime Thursday.

Typically, a person charged in a federal criminal case is first presented in the federal district in which they were arrested, not necessarily in the district in which they are charged. – READ MORE

