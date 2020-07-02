Coronavirus Deaths in U.S. Plunge in Recent Weeks as New Cases Hit Record Levels

Coronavirus-linked deaths across the U.S. have been dropping over the past few weeks, even as the country hit record levels in the number of new confirmed cases in recent days, a Breitbart News analysis of the seven-day average of fatalities revealed.

Most coronavirus databases rely on moving averages of cases and deaths because the numbers fluctuate day-by-day.

Although the seven-day average of fatalities had been steadily dropping in recent weeks, it appears to have stabilized in the last few days at a level well below its peak.

The reported number of daily deaths related to COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, is not paralleling the number of new cases.

Not everyone who contracts COVID-19 succumbs to the disease. The vast majority of fatalities involve seniors and individuals with chronic underlying health conditions. – READ MORE

