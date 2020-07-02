Coronavirus Deaths in U.S. Plunge in Recent Weeks as New Cases Hit Record Levels

Coronavirus-linked deaths across the U.S. have been dropping over the past few weeks, even as the country hit record levels in the number of new confirmed cases in recent days, a Breitbart News analysis of the seven-day average of fatalities revealed.

Most coronavirus databases rely on moving averages of cases and deaths because the numbers fluctuate day-by-day.

Although the seven-day average of fatalities had been steadily dropping in recent weeks, it appears to have stabilized in the last few days at a level well below its peak.

Our daily update is now published. States reported over 44k new cases, the new normal. The 7-day average of new cases per day has doubled since 6/13, and now exceeds 41k. Current hospitalizations saw their biggest jump since 4/21. For details, see: https://t.co/PZrmH4bl5Y pic.twitter.com/uhD6Ifv8oT — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) June 30, 2020

Deaths are down week-over-week, which continues to be good news. However hospitalizations keep rising, now up 19% over their low point two weeks ago. FL may soon start reporting COVID hospitalizations, which is great news. Big testing day! pic.twitter.com/gAS9uu1Uv5 — Conor Kelly (@CohoKelly) June 30, 2020

There were 332 reported deaths today. The 7-day average in deaths remains about unchanged. Why are deaths falling or holding steady while cases rise? Probably for a few reasons: https://t.co/ZXFERIyS6I pic.twitter.com/FkkYBQ7U96 — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) June 29, 2020

The reported number of daily deaths related to COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, is not paralleling the number of new cases.

Not everyone who contracts COVID-19 succumbs to the disease. The vast majority of fatalities involve seniors and individuals with chronic underlying health conditions.

