Virginia Police Will Now Ask for Race, Gender During Traffic Stops

A new Virginia law requires police officers to ask individuals pulled over during traffic stops for their race, ethnicity, and gender.

The change is part of the Community Policing Act, which took effect Wednesday. Aimed at eliminating “bias-based profiling,” the law requires officers to record the driver’s race, ethnicity, age, and sex while conducting traffic stops.

The law says the police will collect data “based on the officer’s observation or information provided to the officer by the driver.”

The city of Arlington released a statement telling residents that they should be prepared for the change, as “it may involve the officer asking them additional questions on a traffic stop.” – READ MORE

