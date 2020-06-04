LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Thursday 6.4.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Protesters Showed Up In Coeur d’Alene, Idaho But The Locals Made Sure That There Would Be No Riots… – When word started spreading that the same protesters that had just broken windows and looted stores in Spokane were going to come to Coeur d’Alene, hundreds of citizens mobilized to protect their community. So when the protesters did show up on Monday night, they quickly discovered that a very heavily armed “welcoming committee” was waiting for them. Just like most Americans all over the country, most residents of north Idaho were absolutely horrified by the death of George Floyd, and there seems to be an overwhelming consensus that the police officer that killed him needs to be brought to justice. But most residents of north Idaho have also been absolutely horrified by the violent riots that have erupted in cities from coast to coast, and they sure don’t want the same thing to happen in their neck of the woods.

But there were no riots, because the protesters discovered that they were vastly outnumbered by the locals that were waiting to “welcome” them. – READ MORE

The Myth of Systemic Police Racism – George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has revived the Obama-era narrative that law enforcement is endemically racist. On Friday, Barack Obama tweeted that for millions of black Americans, being treated differently by the criminal justice system on account of race is “tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal.’ ” Mr. Obama called on the police and the public to create a “new normal,” in which bigotry no longer “infects our institutions and our hearts.”

Joe Biden released a video the same day in which he asserted that all African-Americans fear for their safety from “bad police” and black children must be instructed to tolerate police abuse just so they can “make it home.” That echoed a claim Mr. Obama made after the ambush murder of five Dallas officers in July 2016. During their memorial service, the president said African-American parents were right to fear that their children may be killed by police officers whenever they go outside. – READ MORE

Were Peaceful Protesters Tear-Gassed So Trump Could Do a Photo-Op? U.S. Park Police Say No – By now you’ve heard a number of reports claiming that tear gas was used against “peaceful protesters” to clear the area around the White House so that President Trump could “get his photo op” at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been burned in the riots the night before. Trump had just told the country he would restore the rule of law, which the left and the media think is just a dog-whistle for fascism, and set out to turn his symbolic act of walking through Lafayette Park to the church and holding up a Bible into a Trump-is-literally-Hitler moment. In fact, a doctored photo of Hitler holding a Bible the same way Trump did had gone viral even though it was completely fabricated. – READ MORE

In First U.S. Study Of COVID-19 Plasma Transfusions, 76% Of Patients Improve – New research from Houston Methodist has concluded that plasma transfusions from recovered COVID-19 patients are a safe and at least somewhat effective treatment option for people still dealing with severe coronavirus symptoms. Out of 25 patients given a transfusion, 19 saw their condition improve and 11 were discharged.

This was the first U.S. convalescent plasma transfusion trial, and participating patients saw no negative or adverse side effects after receiving plasma. There have, however, been smaller studies conducted on blood plasma transfusions for COVID-19 patients. All of those projects came to similar conclusions. – READ MORE

Enraged Italians Abandon Masks, Denounce Pandemic As Scam – Hundreds of Italian demonstrators gathered in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo on Tuesday, ditching their masks in a protest against the Italian government’s lockdown restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The group, which calls themselves the ‘Orange Vests,’ is led by retired Carabinieri general Antonio Pappalardo, who doesn’t believe children should be made to wear masks, according to TIME. – READ MORE

Police union boss says ‘NYPD is losing the city of New York,’ begs Cuomo, Trump to send reinforcements – The head of a prominent New York City police union told “The Ingraham Angle” Tuesday that President Trump should consider sending federal personnel to prevent more rioting and looting in America’s biggest city.

“NYPD is losing the city of New York and we have no leadership in the city of New York right now, from City Hall to the brass of the NYPD,” New York Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins told Laura Ingraham. “The men and women are being pelted with rocks, bricks, cars lit on fire. And this is continuous. We have a curfew that’s been implemented tonight at eight o’clock and everyone is still out rioting in the streets in New York.” – READ MORE

LAPD, FBI collecting protest, looting footage as evidence for future arrests – Police officers have watched from skirmish lines as protesters and others have stolen from businesses, thrown rocks, ignited fires and bashed in streetlights with skateboards.

More than 1,000 people were arrested in Los Angeles alone over the weekend, but officials say they have not given up on tracking down others. – READ MORE

Antifa arrests coming, concerns over riots heading to suburbia, government source says – Agitators behind the rioting that has paralyzed the country over the past week want to move into more suburban areas, a government intelligence source has told Fox News.

Much of the worry stems from the notion that many in well-armed, suburban, and rural neighborhoods won’t hesitate to exercise their Second Amendment rights and elevated anxieties could lead to heavy confrontation. – READ MORE

Millions Of Americans Skip Payments As Tidal Wave Of Defaults And Evictions Looms – Americans are skipping payments on mortgages, auto loans and other bills. Normally, that could mean massive foreclosures, evictions, cars repossessions and people’s credit getting destroyed.

But much of that has been put on pause. Help from Congress and leniency from lenders have kept impending financial disaster at bay for millions of people. But that may not last for long. – READ MORE

Criminal Gangs Who Ransacked NYC Arrived In Chauffeured Cars, Used Power Tools, Witnesses Say – Mayor de Blasio and several high-ranking NYPD officials have already spoken out about the organized gangs of criminals who appear to be responsible for most of the looting in NYC. Now, a group of cops investigating the highly-coordinated crimes are telling local TV stations that they have evidence many of the looters were chauffeured to the “jobs” and brought large arsenals of power tools to help them break in.

Witnesses who spoke to these officers claimed they saw looters who showed up in separate vehicles work together in large groups to facilitate the looting that broke out in retail areas in Soho, Fifth Ave. and elsewhere. – READ MORE

More than 70 premium cars stolen from dealership amid looting in Northern California – Police in Northern California are searching for suspects after rioters reportedly stole more than 70 premium cars from a dealership near San Francisco Sunday night.

San Leandro Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership owner Carlos Hidalgo said that although he blocked the exits as a precaution, the thieves “started ramming, ramming until they could get out. They took out chains and fence posts. It was a very malicious act,” FOX 2 in Oakland reported. – READ MORE

Over 400 NYC Looters to Be Freed from Jail Thanks to ‘Bail Reform’ Policy – More than 400 looters arrested in New York City, New York, riots this week will be immediately freed from jail thanks to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) “bail reform” policy that eliminated bail for many nonviolent and violent crimes.

As riots rage on in New York City — and Mayor Bill de Blasio has refused to deploy the U.S. National Guard — hundreds of looters arrested for burglarizing shops and stores are set to be immediately freed back onto the streets. – READ MORE